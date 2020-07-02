Walter Wren
Flora - Walter Richard Wren, Jr., 78, passed away on July 01, 2020 at his residence in Flora, MS. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 05, 2020 at Palestine Cemetery in Harrisville, MS.
Mr. Wren was born to Walter Richard Wren, Sr. and Mary Emma Clegg Wren on February 13, 1942 in Jackson, MS. He served in the US Army during the Korean war. After moving from Terry, MS, Mr. Wren spent twenty years in Flora. Walter loved working with horses, especially miniature horses. In his spare time, he also loved to fish.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters. He is survived by his brother, Leon Wren; his best friend, Nell Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com
.