Wanda Grace Peevey Wright
Clinton - Wanda Grace Peevey Wright passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Clinton surrounded by her loving family. She was 64.
Born in Clarksdale on December 19, 1954, she was raised in Clinton and was the daughter of Mary Little Peevey and the late Malcolm A. Peevey.
Wanda was a loving a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was artistically gifted and was an art graduate of Mississippi College. Some of her talents included wildlife illustration and an emphasis and interest in Native American heritage. She taught art for several years at Wingfield High School. She returned to school at Southwest Mississippi Community College where she obtained her associate degree in nursing. She began her nursing career in psychiatric nursing before becoming a hospice RN and eventually a charge nurse for hospice services in the Brookhaven area for a number of years.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Wright; uncle, Robert Luis Little; grandparents, Riffe & Grace Coon Little and Malcolm Sr. & Lucille Hudson Peevey.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Strickland and her husband, Riley, of New Hebron and Mary Alice Brown, of Monticello; her mother, Mary Little Peevey, of Clinton; brother, Mark Andrew Peevey, of Clinton; grandchildren: Jacob Tyler Bass, Ryan Dewayne Strickland, Hayden Rose Strickland, Devon Trent Collard, Gage Riffe Brown, Gracelynn Carolina Brown, and Emma Blair Brown.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Clinton, 100 Mt. Salus Rd in Clinton, the Rev. Dr. Ricky James officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Silver Creek.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019