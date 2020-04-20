|
Wanda White Kenney
Mayfield Heights, OH - Wanda White Kenney, 79, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, and formerly Ridgeland, MS, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 18. Wanda is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Kenney Moss of Atlanta, Georgia, and Stacy Kenney of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, her granddaughter, Jodie Kenney of Cleveland, Ohio, and her sister, Bonnie Worthy of Cave Creek, Arizona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020