Warren Strain
Madison, MS - It is with unbelievable sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Warren Ray Strain. On October 27, 2020 at 62 years old, he passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by the people who loved him most.
Born on December 27, 1957 to Eldon Baxter and Ouida Faye Strain in Jackson, Mississippi, Warren earned his Master's Degree in Communication from Mississippi College. He was well versed in many different fields, and he would always say, "I never could decide what I want to be when I grow up." Warren began his career at WLBT as an anchor, where he met the love of his life, Sandra, and the mother of his precious children, Tiffany and Brandon. WLBT catapulted his passion for public service and magnified his love for his beautiful state. Warren served as the spokesperson for several high-profile state agencies, including the Mississippi Gaming Commission, Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. He is also a past President of the Cedars of Lebanon Club of Jackson. During his 20 years of service with MHP, Warren played an instrumental role in bringing the Amber Alert System to Mississippi. For the last 6 years, he served as Alderman at Large/Mayor Pro Tempore for Madison the City. He was an award-winning journalist and adjunct professor at Mississippi College, where he was Alumnus of the Year 2018. In 1991 Warren began the first live radio broadcast for Madison Central football, which continues until this day with his brother Baxter. Warren had a love for broadcasting high school football games, especially his Jags.
Since 1996, Warren dedicated his life to serving the great state of Mississippi. He had an awe-inspiring love for his family. They were the light of his life and his reason to live. He loved the Lord and his church family. He loved relaxing in his recliner on Saturdays with the golf channel lulling him into his afternoon naps.
Warren will be remembered for his faith, compassion, unwavering love, and loyalty. He never met a stranger. The things that people will never forget about him are those piercing blue eyes, memorable voice, dazzling smile, and energy that radiates your soul. All of that combined makes him truly one of a kind.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Baxter Strain and Ouida Faye Strain.
Warren is survived by his wife, Sandra Dabit Strain; his beautiful children, Tiffany and Brandon; his in-laws, Saliba and Lamia Dabit; his sister-in-law, Dr. Jean Dabit Kafoury (Dr. Ramzi); and his brothers-in-law, John Dabit and Dr. Sam Dabit (Dana). He is also survived by his brother, Baxter (Brenda) and several nephews.
His family would like to thank the prayer warriors that followed his journey, and extend a special thank you to Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, Board of Alderman, Madison Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Madison Fire Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, St. Peter Orthodox Church and so many more for everything thing they have done for the family.
A visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, and a graveside service will take place at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on Monday, November 1, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Warren's name to St. Peter Orthodox Church. P.O. Box 2084, Madison, MS 39110.
