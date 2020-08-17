Warren Wright, Jr.
Brandon - Joseph Warren Wright, Jr., born May 16th, 1957 passed away Saturday August 15th, 2020. He was a native of Jackson, MS. The only child of J Warren Wright, Sr and Jean Fain Wright.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents and son, Trey.
He is survived by his wife, Synthia; children: Cory, LauraBeth and Paige; his beautiful granddaughter, Hadleigh; and future son-in-laws, Matt and Ridge.
Warren was loved very much and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A private graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery, Wednesday, August 19th.
Memorial Donations in Warren's name may be made to American Heart Association
, American Cancer Society
or Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.
