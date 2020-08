Warren Wright, Jr.Brandon - Joseph Warren Wright, Jr., born May 16th, 1957 passed away Saturday August 15th, 2020. He was a native of Jackson, MS. The only child of J Warren Wright, Sr and Jean Fain Wright.Warren was preceded in death by his parents and son, Trey.He is survived by his wife, Synthia; children: Cory, LauraBeth and Paige; his beautiful granddaughter, Hadleigh; and future son-in-laws, Matt and Ridge.Warren was loved very much and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.A private graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery, Wednesday, August 19th.Memorial Donations in Warren's name may be made to American Heart Association American Cancer Society or Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.Visit wrightferguson.com to sign the online guestbook.