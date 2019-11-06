|
|
Wayne Hughes DDS
Jackson - Wayne Hilburn Hughes DDS died November 5, 2019 at 88 years old. He was born in White Oak, Smith County, MS May 23, 1931 to William Anse Hughes and Novella Hudson Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia Smith; sisters, Lucille Dukes, Inez Mazur, Euva Belle Hughes Rogers, and Justine Hughes; and brother, Ronald Calvin Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Eva Ellis; sisters, Fay Pena, Patricia Clower (Bob) and Laura Walker.
After having served in the Marine Corp he graduated from Miss. College and then attended University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis where he was a 1960 graduate. He practiced dentistry for 44 years in West Jackson. He was not only a kind, giving, generous person in his personal life, but also in his professional life offering gratis services to those in need.
After retiring in 2004 he became an avid golfer laying claim to 6 verified "hole-in-ones". He learned to fly a plane and he loved to bowl.
His love of the Lord and sweet spirit will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. A graveside service will be held at 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019