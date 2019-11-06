Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Dds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Hughes Dds


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Hughes Dds Obituary
Wayne Hughes DDS

Jackson - Wayne Hilburn Hughes DDS died November 5, 2019 at 88 years old. He was born in White Oak, Smith County, MS May 23, 1931 to William Anse Hughes and Novella Hudson Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia Smith; sisters, Lucille Dukes, Inez Mazur, Euva Belle Hughes Rogers, and Justine Hughes; and brother, Ronald Calvin Hughes.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Eva Ellis; sisters, Fay Pena, Patricia Clower (Bob) and Laura Walker.

After having served in the Marine Corp he graduated from Miss. College and then attended University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis where he was a 1960 graduate. He practiced dentistry for 44 years in West Jackson. He was not only a kind, giving, generous person in his personal life, but also in his professional life offering gratis services to those in need.

After retiring in 2004 he became an avid golfer laying claim to 6 verified "hole-in-ones". He learned to fly a plane and he loved to bowl.

His love of the Lord and sweet spirit will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. A graveside service will be held at 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -