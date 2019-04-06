|
|
Wayne Townsend
Lena - Mr. Wayne Townsend, 83, of Lena died Thursday night at Neshoba General Hospital in Philadelphia.
Services will be 3 P.M., Sunday, April 7, at Lena United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Lena Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 P. M. at the church. Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Townsend was a Lena native. He was a member of Lena United Methodist Church where he served in various offices and served as Alderman for the town of Lena for several years. He served in the U. S.
Army. Mr. Townsend was an avid golfer and Mississippi State Fan.
Mr. Townsend is survived by his wife Fredonia Townsend and a host of nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by parents Lewis and Essie O'Bannon Townsend and 10 siblings, Pascal Edward Townsend, Thomas Lavone Townsend, Paul Donald Townsend, James A. Townsend, Frances Lewis Townsend, Virginia Townsend Messer, Eugenia Townsend Windham, Myra Jean Townsend Scott, Martha Josephine Townsend, and Helen Jane Townsend Ware.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019