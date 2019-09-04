Services
Webster Millsaps Buie Iii Obituary
Webster Millsaps Buie III

Jackson - Webster Millsaps Buie III died on September 2, 2019. He was born December 10th 1943 to Webster Millsaps Buie Jr. and Oralee Graves Buie. He is predeceased by his parents and grandparents Webster Millsaps Buie, Jo Ellis Buie, Charles Lee Graves and Ora Tempie Graves.

Webb attended Duling, Bailey and Murrah and graduated from Millsaps. He enlisted in the USAF, serving in Vietnam. In 1970 he joined his father in W. M. Buie Insurance Agency, which later merged with Chandler, Sampson and Ashcroft.

He was a sports fan, baseball when younger, played football and golf for Millsaps. Golf remained a permanent love. He was a gentle man who enjoyed people and was always interested in them. "Webb was so characteristically loyal and so kind and genteel" a cousin remarked.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Begg Buie and son John F. Begg, sisters Marjorie Buie Underwood (Billy) and Priscilla Buie Glass (Jack), and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honorary pallbearers are Jack Glass, Sam Dixon, Joe Dixon, Buie Dixon, Bill Morris, Bob Morris, Joe Morris, Bill Withers, Jim Lowe, the TLC Club and the Inquirers Sunday School Class.

Funeral services will be 11AM Thursday Sept. 5th at Galloway Memorial Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday Sept. 4th 4:30-6:30PM at Galloway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Galloway, Millsaps College, or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
