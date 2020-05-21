Wendy Caldwell Nixon



Flora, MS - Wendy Caldwell Nixon, 51, passed away on Monday, May 18th, 2020, in Lauderhill, Florida, after an extensive fight with cancer. She was born on December 17th, 1968. Wendy was the Vice President of Contractors Material Co. and Industrial Suppliers, as well as a Director of the Wesley A. Caldwell Foundation.



Wendy was known as a selfless, gentle, and superbly kind person to her family, friends, and any person she met. She was immensely proud of her family, and always had a story to tell. She owned a barn and farmhouse in Flora, Mississippi, where she enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and caring for all her animals. Her passion for dogs drove a lifelong obsession with them. She generously supported the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the ASPCA for many years.



Wendy was preceded in death by her parents: John Harris Caldwell, Sr. and Sara Alston Fairley. She is survived by her three children: Jonathan Nixon, Nicole N. Walters (Corbin), and Ashton Nixon; her granddaughter, Kennedy Walters; her two stepsons, Brandon Nixon and Caige Nixon; her brother, John Harris Caldwell, Jr.; and her nieces: Kayla Caldwell and Rosemary Caldwell.



The family thanks her caregivers, doctors and nurses, and friends who helped her through the last challenging years of her life. The family welcomes all friends to visit on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM, at the chapel at Lakewood Funeral Home on Clinton Blvd. in Jackson, MS









