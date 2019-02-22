Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Wesley Whittington
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Jackson - Wesley B. Whittington, 88, passed away suddenly at Baptist Hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, February 22 from 5:00 to 8:00. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday in the funeral home chapel with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Wesley was born on September 22, 1930. He worked as a draftsman for Engineering Service Mercury Maps in Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his father, C.S. Whittington; mother, Dovie Jane Whittington; sister, Louise Wigington; brother, Wayne Whittington and nephew, Seth Whittington

Wesley is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Jean Whittington; daughter, Janet Luke; son Steve Whittington; son, Tom Whittington; son, Dan Whittington (Nikki); granddaughter, Karen Luke; grandson, Shane Luke; granddaughter, Alisha Palmer (Jimmy); granddaughter, Brittany Whittington; great grandson, Colton Palmer; great granddaughter, Elaina Palmer; great grandson, Landon Palmer; brother, Otis Whittington (Maude); sister, Sheryl Tillman and 7 nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 22, 2019
