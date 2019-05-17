|
|
Wesley Cordell Lee
Jackson - Wesley Cordell Lee, affectionately called "Cordell" was born the second child of two, to Willie Lee, Sr. and Lynn Lee (Griffin). Wesley transitioned from this earthly home on May 08, 2019 in Jackson,MS. Service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First Hyde Park Baptist Church located at 2750 Coleman Avenue Jackson,MS 39213. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10:00am. until 5:00pm. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2019