Services
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE - JACKSON
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
For more information about
Wesley Lee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE - JACKSON
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Hyde Park Baptist Church
2750 Coleman Avenue
Jackson, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Cordell Lee


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wesley Cordell Lee Obituary
Wesley Cordell Lee

Jackson - Wesley Cordell Lee, affectionately called "Cordell" was born the second child of two, to Willie Lee, Sr. and Lynn Lee (Griffin). Wesley transitioned from this earthly home on May 08, 2019 in Jackson,MS. Service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First Hyde Park Baptist Church located at 2750 Coleman Avenue Jackson,MS 39213. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10:00am. until 5:00pm. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now