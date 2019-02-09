Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Wesley L. "Ted" Perry


1930 - 2019 Obituary
Wesley L. "Ted" Perry Obituary
Wesley L. "Ted" Perry

Star - Mr. Wesley Leon "Ted" Perry, 88, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. A Private Family Burial will follow.

Mr. Perry was born July 3, 1930 to Will and Lottie Turner Perry in Carthage, MS. He was a resident of Star, MS since 1978 and a member of Star Baptist Church. He retired after 37 years with Presto Manufacturing. Ted never met a stranger. He enjoyed gardening and "game night" at his church, especially playing dominos and he loved going to Donna's Fruit Stand.

Along with his parents, Mr. Perry is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Earl Perry and his siblings, Louie Perry, Leo Perry, Earnie Perry, Lewis Perry, Geneva Johnson, Eugene Perry, Lavena Tally, Familiar Cheatwood, Lessie Nazary and Gladys Perry. He is survived by his children, Wesley and his wife, Alicia Perry of Florence, Steve and his wife, Debby Perry of Franklin, TN and Audrey F. and her husband, Samuel T. McGraw of Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren, Holly (Matt) Lloyd, Adam (Hunter) Wilkinson, Jeff (Melissa) Perry, Katie Perry, Gracie McGraw, Maggie McGraw, and Audrey McGraw; great grandchildren, Gage and Grey Lloyd, Shep Perry, and Emerson Wilkinson; and his sister, Nell Davis.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019
