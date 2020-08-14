1/1
Wilbur Irwin
1926 - 2020
Wilbur Irwin

Byram - Wilbur M. Irwin, 93, of Byram, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday morning at 5:02 AM, August 13, 2020. Visitation will be at Faithview Baptist Church on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.--4:00 p.m. and again Monday, August 17 from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m.

Bro. Irwin was born in Port Gibson, MS to Orlando E. Irwin and Annie Mae Potter Irwin on December 23, 1926. He attended school in Port Gibson and at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps to serve his country during WWII. He returned home to marry the love of his life, Evelyn Strickland, in 1948. He felt the call of God to preach and began preparing for ministry at Mississippi College in 1957 and then NOBTS, graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1964.

He pastored churches in the Metro Jackson Area from 1963-2020 and also served as a Chaplain at the VA hospital from 1977-1997. He continued to serve at Faithview Baptist Church until his recent illness. In his daily walk he would ask anyone he met if they knew the Lord, often praying in person or over the phone with those in need. He is known and remembered by many as "the man who whistles". You may have heard him yourself, whistling favorite hymns in a waiting room, a restaurant, or along with the congregational singing on any given Sunday morning!

He leaves behnd his 3 children: Carol Winstead Swofford (Robert), David Irwin (Von), Rachel Byrd (Darron); 8 grandchildren: Shan Winstead (Jenny), Allison Gros (Slade), Courtney Stewart (Jason), Anna Irwin, Andrew Irwin, Abbey Irwin, Jordan Byrd, Ashton Byrd; 8 great grandchildren: Cole Winstead, Triston Gros, Maddie Gros, Blaise Winstead, Easton Stewart, Kipp Stewart, Samantha Gros, Johnna Marie Gros; 1 sister, Katherine Webster and many nieces and nephews.

His is preceded in death by his parents Orlando E. and Annie Mae Irwin; his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Strickland Irwin; son-in-law, John H. Winstead; siblings: Evelyn Irwin, Eilene Duett, Jeanette Townsend, O.E. Irwin, and brothers-in-law: Rudy Duett, Marion Townsend, and James Webster.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Faithview Baptist Church
AUG
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Faithview Baptist Church
AUG
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
