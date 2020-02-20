|
|
Wilbur Jack Walters
Philadelphia - Wilbur Jack Walters
Date of birth
July 23, 1934
Services for Mr. Wilbur Jack Walters will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 am from Sandtown United Methodist Church with Rev. John Branning and Rev. Hal Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Sandtown Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21 ,2020 from 5 pm until 8 pm at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. McClain-Hays is in charge of arrangements.
An old soldier has been relieved of active duty. He heard his Great Commander in Chief whisper "at ease, soldier, you are going home". Command Sergeant Major Wilbur "Jack" Walters (ret) served the military 42 years and retired from the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D. C. While there he was awarded the Eagle Award, the highest award given to an NCO.
Although military through and through, (just ask his daughters and grands) his greatest love was teaching God's Word. He was saved on December 2, 1972, at a Lay Witness Mission at Sandtown Church and spent the rest of his life serving his Master. He taught the Adult Men's Sunday School Class more than 40 years and the Monday night Discipleship Class in his home for more than 30 years, except when he was on deployment with the military, and he would ask his wife to fill in for him.
He served as Rector of Cursillo and served on staff 11 times. He attended Cursillo #54. Jack was saved at a Lay Witness Mission and he and his wife went on many Lay Witness Missions in Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee, where he was privileged to give his testimony of God's Amazing Grace.
After retirement Jack served as Construction Supervisor for Imagination Fun Station, a children's playground, at the Northside Park in Philadelphia.
Pop, as he was known to all, loved gardening and, as long as his health permitted, he had a large garden that he liked to share with neighbors and friends. He liked to have bragging rights to the biggest watermelon and the largest tomatoes. After his health declined he enjoyed sitting in his recliner on the sun porch, with the cat in his lap, watching his grandson's cows and the many birds he kept fed.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Connie Walters; daughters, Valerie Hardy (Tony), Jackie Rozier (Dave) and Tina Denise Walters; four grandchildren, Jess Hardy, Tyler Hardy, David Rozier III, Stephanie Rozier; five great-grandchildren, Caroline Jess Hardy, Charleigh Jane Hardy, Miriam Azlee Hardy, Jack Hardy and Ava Lynn Rozier; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his son, Jess Michael Walters; parents, Tom and Velma Walters; seven sisters, Hattie Young, Willie Pierce, Frances Pair, Jimmie Harris, Julia Faye Walters, Sue Smith and Ruth Sharp; two brothers, James R. Walters and Bobby G. Walters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandtown Missions, 11950 Hwy 482, Philadelphia.
Honorary Pallbearers will be The Discipleship Class members.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020