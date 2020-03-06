|
|
Wiley C. "Chuck" Thornton
Jackson - Wiley Clayton "Chuck" Thornton Jr., 85, died at Baptist Hospital in Jackson on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Madison. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Jay Richardson will officiate, and Dr. Ronnie Falvey and Brother Billy McKay will assist.
A retired administrator from the Jackson and Madison County school districts, Chuck was born in the Ebenezer Community of Holmes County and settled in Madison with his parents Wiley C. and Ludia Little Thornton in the early 1950s. He earned master's degrees at Mississippi State and Southern Miss.
After stints of teaching on U.S. Air Force bases in Newfoundland and Puerto Rico, he returned to Madison to raise his family in his hometown. He served in the U.S. Army and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Madison, where he served as a Sunday school teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Annie Laurie Thornton of Madison; two sons, Clay (Sandy) Thornton of Madison and Mark Thornton of Laurel; and grandchild Annelise Thornton of Laurel.
Members of his Masters Men's Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Madison or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020