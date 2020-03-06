Services
First Baptist Church-Madison
2100 Main St
Madison, MS 39110
Resources
More Obituaries for Wiley Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wiley C. "Chuck" Thornton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wiley C. "Chuck" Thornton Obituary
Wiley C. "Chuck" Thornton

Jackson - Wiley Clayton "Chuck" Thornton Jr., 85, died at Baptist Hospital in Jackson on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Madison. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Jay Richardson will officiate, and Dr. Ronnie Falvey and Brother Billy McKay will assist.

A retired administrator from the Jackson and Madison County school districts, Chuck was born in the Ebenezer Community of Holmes County and settled in Madison with his parents Wiley C. and Ludia Little Thornton in the early 1950s. He earned master's degrees at Mississippi State and Southern Miss.

After stints of teaching on U.S. Air Force bases in Newfoundland and Puerto Rico, he returned to Madison to raise his family in his hometown. He served in the U.S. Army and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Madison, where he served as a Sunday school teacher.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Annie Laurie Thornton of Madison; two sons, Clay (Sandy) Thornton of Madison and Mark Thornton of Laurel; and grandchild Annelise Thornton of Laurel.

Members of his Masters Men's Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In accordance with his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Madison or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wiley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -