Willa Dean Freeny
Byram - Willa Dean (Reid) Freeny, born April 1, 1930, passed away peacefully at her residence in Byram, Mississippi on September 15, 2019 at 89 years of age.
A native of Barnes, Mississippi in Leake County, she was the adored daughter of Sterling Luckett and Mary Lena (Latham) Reid. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother (Sterling Luckett, Jr.), grandchild Joe H. Reel, Jr., and her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas Glynn Freeny, Sr.
Nothing was more important to Dean than her family. She was a devoted, loving wife and mother, working in the home and in her children's school cafeteria during their early childhood years. As her children grew older, she later accepted a position with Western Auto Distribution Center in Jackson working various positions in the Accounting Department until retiring in 1984. During her retirement, she enjoyed many years with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Glynn (Brenda Bounds) Freeny, Jr., Bradley Reid (Vicki Hodge) Freeny, Sandra Dean (Freddie) Sligh, Glynda Katherine (Joe) Reel, grandchildren Thomas G. (Tracy Trim) Freeny, III, Timothy A. (Christi Neal) Freeny, Sonya M. (Steve) Barber, Bradley R. (Britney Howell) Freeny II, Nicole L. (Aaron) Rieder, Jerry L. (Chasity Jenkins) Reel, Jr., Brandie M. (Justin) Newell, Austin R. Reel, Danny L. (Natalie Swain) Hood, Jr., Deana E. (Jason) Robb, Kimberly M. (Brian) Harrell, Earl B. Reel and 30 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 9/18/2019 at Wilcox Funeral Home from 12-2 P.M. in Carthage, MS. Services will begin at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home with graveside service to follow at the Dr. James D. Freeny Cemetery in the nearby Freeny Community. Officiating the services will be the Reverends Kelly Pope and Timothy Freeny. The Pallbearers will be Trey Freeny, Brad Freeny, Jerry Reel, Dan Hood, Austin Reel, Seth Barber and Steve Barber.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, P. O. Box 66, Clinton, MS 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019