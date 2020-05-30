Willa Majors Gentry



Wynndale - Willa Majors Gentry, age 94, of Wynndale, Mississippi, passed away quietly on May 27, 2020 with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter by her bedside in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.



Willa was born on August 17, 1925 in Carthage, Mississippi. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy Hutchins and Bonnie Langford Hutchins; her brothers, Thomas Rayford Hutchins and Roy Carlton Hutchins of Jackson, Mississippi; her daughter, Verna Price Pace of Ruston, Louisiana; her sons, Hugh Majors of Longview, Texas and Donald Majors of Houston, Texas; and her granddaughter, Bridgett Barton Massey of Crystal Springs.



Willa is survived by her two sisters, Rose Hutchins Giles Wood and Bonnie Ruth Hutchins Harper, both of Pearl, Mississippi; and her daughter, Sara Price Watson of Wynndale, Mississippi.



Willa was married to H.B. Majors and they lived in Wynndale, Mississippi until his death. She married Odell Gentry and they lived in Jackson and Wynndale, Mississippi until his death.



Willa was a true classic Southern woman and homemaker. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother. Willa made so many wonderful memories for her grandchildren from holiday gatherings to her amazing chocolate pie. Her grandchildren are Kimberly Pace Arnold (Bill) of Portland, Oregon; Kristi Pace Klick (David) of Plano, Texas; Tammy Barton Wessman (Todd) of Crystal Springs, Mississippi; Brett Barton (Michaelanne) of Houston, Texas; Christian Majors Stevenson of Flowood, Mississippi; Shannon Majors of Brandon, Mississippi and 17 great grandchildren.



A graveside service arranged by Wright and Ferguson will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park South, 430 McCluer Rd., in Jackson, Mississippi.









