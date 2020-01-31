|
|
Willana Thomas Price
Forest - Willana Sue Thomas Price passed away Thursday, January 30th at Lackey Memorial Hospital after a brief bout with pneumonia. She was 89.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 5pm to 7pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 2pm.
Willana graduated as a valedictorian of Madden High School. She served as editor of the "Tom-Tom" yearbook at East Central Junior College, where she graduated before completing her studies at Mississippi Southern College where she obtained a degree in English, graduating with honors.
She began her teaching career at Moss Point and taught English and Special Education for over twenty years at Moss Point, Sebastopol, Meridian, and Forest. She was a member of Forest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Billy (Tracy), and grandchildren Maddie, Will, and Zack.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 51 years, Will Newman Price, son, Ray Thomas Price, and her parents Glover L. and Mattie Sue Selman Thomas.
A very special thanks to the staff at Lackey Convalescent Home, where she was a resident for 13 years
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020