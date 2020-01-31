Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Forest
295 East First Street
Forest, MS 39074
601-469-3412
Resources
More Obituaries for Willana Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willana Thomas Price


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willana Thomas Price Obituary
Willana Thomas Price

Forest - Willana Sue Thomas Price passed away Thursday, January 30th at Lackey Memorial Hospital after a brief bout with pneumonia. She was 89.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 5pm to 7pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 2pm.

Willana graduated as a valedictorian of Madden High School. She served as editor of the "Tom-Tom" yearbook at East Central Junior College, where she graduated before completing her studies at Mississippi Southern College where she obtained a degree in English, graduating with honors.

She began her teaching career at Moss Point and taught English and Special Education for over twenty years at Moss Point, Sebastopol, Meridian, and Forest. She was a member of Forest Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Billy (Tracy), and grandchildren Maddie, Will, and Zack.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 51 years, Will Newman Price, son, Ray Thomas Price, and her parents Glover L. and Mattie Sue Selman Thomas.

A very special thanks to the staff at Lackey Convalescent Home, where she was a resident for 13 years
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Forest
Download Now