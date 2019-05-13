|
|
William B. "Bill" Kirksey
Brandon - William Boyd "Bill" Kirksey, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born to Arthur and Mable Kirksey in Indianola, Mississippi on August 7, 1951. He grew up in Drew and Cleveland, Mississippi where he became an Eagle Scout. After high school he attended Delta State College and graduated with a Juris Doctor Degree from Jackson School of Law in May 1975.
After his admission to the bar in April of 1976, he practiced law in Batesville, Mississippi until he came to Jackson in April of 1977 and commenced his practice with Alvin M. Binder. He was board certified as a Criminal Trial advocate and practiced criminal law for forty-two years and was involved in many high-profile cases. He was the only National Trial Board Certified Criminal Defense Attorney in the state of Mississippi. He was recognized by the Mississippi Association of Justice by being awarded a lifetime achievement award and by an honorary Master of Laws Degree from Mississippi College School of Law. During his years in Jackson he also served as an adjunct professor at Hinds Jr. College and Mississippi College School of law. Bill was also recognized as one of the top 25 Lawyers in America for a number of consecutive years. He also took great pride in being an Honorary Member of The Blue Knights and a representative for the Police Benevolent Association.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Beverly Windham Kirksey, his two children, Melissa Kaye Kirksey and Brandon Niles Kirksey, four grandchildren, Tyler Boyd Hardy, Madison Blake Hardy, Hannah Kaye Toussaint and Carson Jayce Kirksey. His three brothers, Jimmy H. Burke, Donny F. Kirksey (Brenda), and Randy S. Kirksey (Mary).
Bill loved fighting for the accused and helping his fellow man. He loved his family and fur babies and enjoyed traveling the country with family and friends on his motorcycles.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the chapel with visitation beginning at 1.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas (C/O Dr. John Heymach), Mississippi Animal Rescue League or the ASPCA for Animals.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 13, 2019