William Basil Strickland, Jr.
Crystal Springs - William Basil Stricklin, Jr., a longtime resident of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, died Saturday, May ¬18, from complications of a stroke. He was 88 years old. Mr. Stricklin is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joyce Bankhead Stricklin. He is also survived by his sister, four children and step-children, and six grandchildren.
Mr. Stricklin grew up in Yazoo City where he attended Yazoo City High School, earning a football scholarship to Mississippi State University. After graduating in 1952, he married Lillian Greer, also of Yazoo City, and the couple moved to Fort Benning, Georgia, where Mr. Stricklin served in the U.S. Army until 1954. After being discharged, Mr. Stricklin worked for Caterpillar of Jackson, selling construction equipment throughout the southeast. Several years after his wife died from Huntington's Disease, Mr. Stricklin met and married Joyce McManus, and the couple settled in her hometown of Crystal Springs for the next 33 years, where Mr. Stricklin was active brokering residential real estate and land transactions until recently.
An avid hunter with a great affinity for the outdoors, "Basil" will be remembered by his friends and family as someone with a booming, joyful voice, who loved hearing and telling a good story. A mountain of a man but a teddy bear at heart, Basil will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of Mr. Stricklin's life will be held 2pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, where visitation will begin at 12:30pm. For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.stringerfuneral.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 20, 2019