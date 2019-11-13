Services
William Bryan Holliday

Brandon - William 'Bryan' Holliday, 92, passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a brief illness.

Bryan was born May 30, 1927,to William Bryan Holliday, Sr. and Era Jane Stewart Holliday, in Poplarville, MS. He married Mary Evelyn Alexander on November 19, 1950.

Bryan devoted his entire life to his wife and daughters and their families. He was a very loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather and was the most gentle, patient and kind man who always had a ready smile for everyone.

He is survived by daughters Linda McNeely (Don), Martha Brand (Marc), Lisa Daniel (Tom); grandchildren Katie Vanlandingham (Madison), Bryan Daniel (E11en), Conner Perkins, Morgan McNeely (Beth), Anthony Daniel and Matthew Daniel and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on November 16, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 12 noon at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS.

Memorials may be made to s of Mississippi. 1357 Wade Patrick Road Brandon, MS 39042. (601)750-3062 or [email protected]
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
