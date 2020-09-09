1/
William "Billy" Burgess
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Billy" Burgess

Flora - William "Billy" Burgess, 75, gained his angel wings after a battle with cancer on September 8, 2020 at his home in Flora.

Billy loved to fish, hunt and work in his garden. Billy also loved his family with everything he had. Billy was loved by everyone he met. He retired from the Hinds County Road Department. He was a member of Lula Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Burgess; and his second wife, Linda Venable Burgess; parents, JD and Louise Burgess; and his brother, Johnny Burgess.

Survived by daughter, Wendy White (David) of Flora; son, Joshua Tanner of Brandon; grandchildren, Krystal Coward and Tabetha McDaniel (David) of Flora and Ava Tanner of Louisiana; great grandchildren, Trey, Kloey, Cole, Malleigh and Trent of Flora; sisters, Miriam Pace of Meridian, Pam Burgess of Birmingham, Alabama; brothers, Jimmy Burgess (Sarah) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Robert Burgess (Chris) of Millington, Tennessee, George Burgess (Barbara) of Phoenix, Mississippi, Donnie Burgess (Peggie), Stevie Burgess (Linda) of Flora, Mississippi; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lulu Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Simmons Memorial Baptist Church, 118 Memorial Drive, Flora, MS 39071.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved