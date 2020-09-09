William "Billy" Burgess



Flora - William "Billy" Burgess, 75, gained his angel wings after a battle with cancer on September 8, 2020 at his home in Flora.



Billy loved to fish, hunt and work in his garden. Billy also loved his family with everything he had. Billy was loved by everyone he met. He retired from the Hinds County Road Department. He was a member of Lula Baptist Church.



He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Burgess; and his second wife, Linda Venable Burgess; parents, JD and Louise Burgess; and his brother, Johnny Burgess.



Survived by daughter, Wendy White (David) of Flora; son, Joshua Tanner of Brandon; grandchildren, Krystal Coward and Tabetha McDaniel (David) of Flora and Ava Tanner of Louisiana; great grandchildren, Trey, Kloey, Cole, Malleigh and Trent of Flora; sisters, Miriam Pace of Meridian, Pam Burgess of Birmingham, Alabama; brothers, Jimmy Burgess (Sarah) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Robert Burgess (Chris) of Millington, Tennessee, George Burgess (Barbara) of Phoenix, Mississippi, Donnie Burgess (Peggie), Stevie Burgess (Linda) of Flora, Mississippi; and a large number of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lulu Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Simmons Memorial Baptist Church, 118 Memorial Drive, Flora, MS 39071.









