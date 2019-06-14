|
|
William "Bill" Burnell Waits Jr.
Lambertville, NJ - William "Bill" Burnell Waits Jr., 71, of Lambertville, New Jersey, passed away June 9, 2019, at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, New Jersey.
Bill is survived by his dear friend Doris Shapiro; his son Martin Waits and Martin's partner Stephanie Brown of San Jose, California; and his step-daughter Valerie Hofer, her husband Michael, and their children Jeremy and Jason of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his sister Carol Duke of Memphis, Tennessee and by many other family members who also loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Maher Waits of Lambertville, New Jersey; his father William Burnell Waits, Sr. of Leland Mississippi; and his mother Irene Woodruff Waits of Leland, Mississippi.
Bill was born on October 9, 1947, and grew up in Leland, Mississippi, where his father Burnell was City Attorney for many years. He graduated in 1969 from the University of Mississippi with a B.A degree in History. At Ole Miss, he was a member of Sigma Nu social fraternity. After moving to New Jersey he earned from Rutgers University PhDs in both History and Anthropology, as well as a Juris Doctorate. Bill was the author of several books, including The Modern Christmas in America: A Cultural History of Gift-Giving (NYU Press). Besides his academic career, which included various teaching positions, Bill worked as a practicing attorney, professional staff for the New Jersey Legislature, and for more than 20 years at the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance where he was head of the state governmental unit that supervises New Jersey chartered banks, savings banks and savings and loan associations.
Bill retired 10 years ago. He enjoyed golf, travel, and reading. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving and supportive person.
A Memorial is scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Van Horn McDonough Funeral Home at 21 York Street, Lambertville, New Jersey. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. The family requests donations to the Lambertville Historical Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 14, 2019