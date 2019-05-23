Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Crossgates Baptist Church
Brandon, MS
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Crossgates Baptist Church
Brandon, MS
William "Bill" Butler


Brandon -

William Lee Butler, 74, passed away at Baptist Hospital Tuesday, May 21, 2019. William was born to Lee Addison and Eltha Virginia Butler on June 25, 1944 in Valdosta, GA. and spent his childhood in Winchester, VA. Mr. Butler worked for American Airlines as the general manager for many years. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather, and husband and will be missed by all who knew him. William was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Butler. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Butler, son, Darren Butler, daughter, Stacey Rene Butler, two sisters, Rose Anne Terrell, and Mary Catherine Turner, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon, MS beginning at 10:30 am with a visitation beginning at 9:30 am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossgates Benevolence or the
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 23, 2019
