Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Blackwell Sr.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Blackwell Sr. Obituary
William C. Blackwell, Sr.

Brandon, MS - William C. Blackwell, Sr., 94, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Magee, MS. Funeral services will be 1pm Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, with visitation starting at 11am. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Raleigh, MS.

Mr. Blackwell was born in Smith County on March 26, 1925, to Luther and Lizzie (Yelverton) Blackwell. He joined the Army after high school, serving in France during WWII and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. After returning to Smith County, he started farming then worked for Brantley Dry Cleaning later purchasing the franchise. He started Horse Haven Stables in South Jackson and then worked at Blackwell Chevrolet as a salesman.

William served as a Deacon and was a very active member at Pinelake Church.

Survivors include his son, Bill Blackwell, Jr.; granddaughter, Heather Blackwell (husband, Robert Costello); grandson, Christopher Blackwell; nephew, Dr. Rudolph Runnels; Sr,; nieces, Joyce Kellum, Sandra Cain, Anita May, Debbie Bickley and Betty Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Lewis Blackwell; daughter, Carolyn Sue McIlwain; sisters, Braddis Pruitt, Winnie Runnels and Elouise Frayer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mathew 25 Fund, Pinelake Church, 6071 Highway 25, Brandon, MS 39047.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now