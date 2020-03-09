|
William C. Blackwell, Sr.
Brandon, MS - William C. Blackwell, Sr., 94, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Magee, MS. Funeral services will be 1pm Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, with visitation starting at 11am. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Raleigh, MS.
Mr. Blackwell was born in Smith County on March 26, 1925, to Luther and Lizzie (Yelverton) Blackwell. He joined the Army after high school, serving in France during WWII and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. After returning to Smith County, he started farming then worked for Brantley Dry Cleaning later purchasing the franchise. He started Horse Haven Stables in South Jackson and then worked at Blackwell Chevrolet as a salesman.
William served as a Deacon and was a very active member at Pinelake Church.
Survivors include his son, Bill Blackwell, Jr.; granddaughter, Heather Blackwell (husband, Robert Costello); grandson, Christopher Blackwell; nephew, Dr. Rudolph Runnels; Sr,; nieces, Joyce Kellum, Sandra Cain, Anita May, Debbie Bickley and Betty Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Lewis Blackwell; daughter, Carolyn Sue McIlwain; sisters, Braddis Pruitt, Winnie Runnels and Elouise Frayer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mathew 25 Fund, Pinelake Church, 6071 Highway 25, Brandon, MS 39047.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020