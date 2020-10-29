William C. Gorden



WILLIAM C. GORDEN passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. Affectionately known as "Coach", W.C. Gorden was born to Reverend Henry Payton "H P" Gorden and Carrie Hill Gordon June 30, 1930 in Nashville, Tennessee. He graduated from Pearl High School in Nashville where he played football and baseball. He attended Tennessee State University 1948-1952, and was a four-year letterman in Baseball and a two year letterman in football. Following college graduation he served in the United States Army for two years.



In 1956 W.C. Gorden began an extraordinary career as a football coach, first on the high school level, then collegiate. It began at Pike County Agricultural High School, later named Eva Gordon High School, in Magnolia, Mississippi. During this time he met and married the love of his life, Vivian Alfreda Howard Gorden, a native of Richland, Mississippi. They would have celebrated their 61 year anniversary later this year.



In 1967, Gorden was hired as assistant football coach at Jackson State University. He would later be named Interim Head Football Coach, and subsequently Head coach. He retired from coaching in 1992 with the distinction of having been the winningest coach in JSU history with a 119-48-5 record.



A devout Christian, Gorden was an active member of Central United Methodist Church. Participation included the United Methodist Men, Bible class, and the church's After School program.



Since his retirement he served on various boards and in civic organizations. These included the Pearl River Board of Directors, Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, and City of Jackson Planning and Development.



Coach Gorden is survived by his wife Vivian; sons, Craig and Robin and grandchildren, Craig, Jr., (Eryn) Robyn, Michael, Kamera and Kayla.



Family and friends may visit 1:00 to 6:00 p. m. Friday at Central United Methodist Church, 500 North Farish Street.The Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 31, at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, Jackson State University. Interment will follow in Garden Memorial Park.









