William C. "Billy" Henderson
Jackson - Billy Henderson, 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood South Funeral Home, 430 McCluer Rd, Jackson, MS, on Friday, March 22 from 10:00 AM to 12 noon with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood South Memorial Park.
Billy was born on January 1, 1944 in Jackson, MS. He joined Iron Workers Local 469 on May 10, 1965 and was proud to be the longest booking member. He enjoyed eating with friends daily at Vowels in Byram and loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William P. And Leola Mae Farnsley Henderson, and his sister, Betty Henderson Sanders.
Billy is survived by his nieces, who were more like daughters, Sherri Phillips and Rhonda Sanders; great nephews, Aron Hunter (Nicole) and Dillon Phillips; great niece, Lauren Barnes; 3 great-great nieces and 1 great-great nephew.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019