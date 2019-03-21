Services
Lakewood South Funeral Home
430 MCCLUER RD
Jackson, MS 39212
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lakewood South Funeral Home
430 MCCLUER RD
Jackson, MS 39212
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakewood South Funeral Home
430 MCCLUER RD
Jackson, MS 39212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Billy" Henderson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William C. "Billy" Henderson Obituary
William C. "Billy" Henderson

Jackson - Billy Henderson, 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood South Funeral Home, 430 McCluer Rd, Jackson, MS, on Friday, March 22 from 10:00 AM to 12 noon with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood South Memorial Park.

Billy was born on January 1, 1944 in Jackson, MS. He joined Iron Workers Local 469 on May 10, 1965 and was proud to be the longest booking member. He enjoyed eating with friends daily at Vowels in Byram and loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William P. And Leola Mae Farnsley Henderson, and his sister, Betty Henderson Sanders.

Billy is survived by his nieces, who were more like daughters, Sherri Phillips and Rhonda Sanders; great nephews, Aron Hunter (Nicole) and Dillon Phillips; great niece, Lauren Barnes; 3 great-great nieces and 1 great-great nephew.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now