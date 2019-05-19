|
|
William C. "Bill" Kennedy, Jr.
Pearl - William C. "Bill" Kennedy, Jr., (also known as "Dub" and "WC"), 87, passed from this life Thursday, May 16, 2019, while surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born April 19, 1932, in Raleigh, and was a graduate of Raleigh High School. Bill was a proud veteran of the 2nd Division U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War, and his patriotic spirit and honor to our country carried throughout his life.
Bill was a long time member of Truitt Memorial Baptist Church in Pearl where he taught the youth for many years. He loved his church family and enjoyed sharing his love for the Lord.
Bill was a Christian father with a strong work ethic, and he was proud of his family. His favorite times were spent with them, especially teaching his kids to fish and hunt. He also shared his love for many sports with his family, and he was an ardent fan of the Pearl Pirates.
Perhaps Bill will best be remembered for his generosity and patience with others. He loved people, and his servant's heart enabled him to uplift others. Bill was a remarkable encourager for many people throughout his lifetime.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Frances Kennedy, and sisters, Lucy Mayfield and Beth Bryant.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Kennedy (Patti), and Mark Kennedy (Kahla); daughters, Janet Dutro (Alan), and Regina Kennedy; brothers, Jimmy Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy; sisters, Jeanette Bryant, Johnnie Tebo, Brenda Martin, JoAnn Bowen, and Frances Tullos; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Truitt Memorial Baptist Church in Pearl.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation to caregivers, Thelma Winters, Deborah Stevenson, Sparkle Duncan, Regina Kennedy, and the 3rd Floor Staff of MS Baptist Medical Center.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 19, 2019