William C. Vaughn
Jackson - William Charles Vaughn, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held in the chapel on Monday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Lakewood South Memorial Park.
Charlie was born on December 16, 1932, in Newton, MS. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for over 30 years until he retired, with the rank of Master Sergeant, on October 1, 1981. He was a founding member of the MS Air National Guard and helped form the MS Air National Guard Federal Credit Union.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Laverne Vaughn; son, Charles Michael Vaughn; siblings, Malcolm, Bobby, Pee Wee, and Janell.
Charlie is survived by his son, Rusty Vaughn; siblings, Robert, Leonard, Larry and Sis; grandchildren, Michelle Miller, Daniel Vaughn (Melissa), Chris Vaughn, Nicole Russell (Robert), and Cody Vaughn; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity showing support for veterans.
