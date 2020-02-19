|
|
William Charles Peel, Jr.
Greenwood - William Charles Peel, Jr., age 82, of Greenwood, MS, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rusty Douglas officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at the church. Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The most humble and compassionate Christian man was born July 4, 1937, in Greenwood, MS, to the late W. C. and Harriett Barnwell Peel. He was a 1955 graduate of Greenwood High School. He graduated in 1960 from MS State University with a B. S. degree in Business Management and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
He began his career in Funeral Service with Wilson & Knight funeral home in Greenwood in July 1960 where he remained until his retirement in May 2014, after 54 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Peel was an Eagle Scout and also had been chairman of the Eagle Scout board of review. He was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where he was a former chairman of the Board of Deacons and an Elder. He was a former member of the MS and National Funeral Directors Associations, a member of the Greenwood-Leflore Chamber of Commerce, a former member and two time past president of the Greenwood Lions Club, he had served on the board of the Greenwood Municipal Separate school district, had served on the advisory board of Deposit Guaranty Bank of Greenwood and the board of directors of First Federal Savings and Loan Assn., served on the board of governors of the Greenwood Country Club, past president of the Seven Pines Assn. and had served in the MS National Guard having been discharged as a Staff Sgt. after eight years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Charles Peel III.
Charles is survived by his wife; Margaret Knight Peel, a daughter; Laura Peel Phillips and her husband Jack of Columbus, a son; Hollis Knight Peel and his wife Leslie of Columbus, a sister; Emily Peel of Pompano Beach, FL, six grandchildren; William Charles Peel IV of Greenwood, Holley Peel of Greenwood, Chatham Phillips of Columbus, Hollis Phillips, of Tuscaloosa, Lawson Peel of Tupelo, Hayden Peel of Jackson, and a great granddaughter; Charlie Grayson Peel of Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Crick, Jim Cole, Robert Cole, J. W. King, Lawson Peel, Hayden Peel, William Peel IV and Hollis Phillips. Honorary pallbearers are Mickey Black, Thad Wilkes, Wayne Bush, Bob Knight, Bruce Parham, Marion Roberson, Dr. Henry Flautt, Floyd Melton, Jr. and Floyd Melton III.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 Main St., Greenwood, MS 38930.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020