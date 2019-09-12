|
|
Dr. William D. (Bill) Keutzer
Brandon - Dr. WILLIAM D. (Bill) KEUTZER went home to be with the LORD on September 7, 2019. Bill was born July 8, 1931, to Peter Dale and Alice Gott Keutzer in Indianapolis, IN.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Sigler Keutzer; sons: Dr. Kurt Keutzer of CA and Eric Keutzer of IN; daughter, Shannon Dietrich of PA; sister, Becky Myers (Tom) of IN; niece, Courtney Graham (John) of MI; nephew, Matthew Denney (Shayla) of IN; brother-in-law, Jerry Sigler (Ivette) of IN; and a host of other special family members and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and also, his special aunts and uncles, Violet and Al Staude, and Dorothy and Chester Gott.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home, Flowood. Funeral Services are scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00PM at Grace Baptist Church, Brandon, Dr. Jeff Walker officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM to 1:00PM. Dr. Keutzer will be laid to rest at Slover Cemetery, Dixon, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420, or to The Gideon's International Office, 2755 Colony Park Dr., Memphis, TN 38118
Visit wrightferguson.com for an extended obituary.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019