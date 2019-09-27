|
|
William David McCain, Jr.
Bryan, TX - William David McCain Jr. February 20, 1933 - September 20, 2019
Bill McCain, 86, passed away Sep 20 in Bryan, Texas. He was born in Greenville MS to Dr. William D. McCain Sr. and Minnie Lenz McCain. He graduated from high school in Jackson MS and earned B.S. (Mississippi State University) and M.S. and PhD. (Georgia Tech) in chemical engineering. In 1954 he married Barbara Uhalt.
He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard, eventually being officer in charge of MS Guard; he was in Korean War with the Army. He attended Army War College and was in the Army (1976-84) as Colonel, General Staff, placed on retired list as Brigadier General. He handled administrative duties of the Division Chief, Department of Army Staff, in the Pentagon. He was advisor to the Commanding General, U.S. Readiness Command and was advisor to the Commanding General, Fifth U.S. Army.
Bill's 50-year history in petroleum engineering includes faculty and consultative positions. At Miss. State University, Bill was Professor and Head of the Petroleum Engineering Dept. He was then professor at Texas A&M University's Dept. of Petroleum Engineering (1984-87 & 1992-2019). Bill worked for Esso/Exxon Research Labs; Cawley, Gillespie & Assoc.; S.A. Holditch & Assoc. (Sr. V.P. & Chief Engineer, board member) and Schlumberger. McCain Engineering was his consulting business. He has 3 patents, 38 published technical papers and 5 books (including The Properties of Petroleum Fluids) and received several awards from Soc. of Petroleum Engineering.
Bill leaves his sister Patricia Shepherd, his children: David (Pat), John (Victoria), Leslie McCain (Carl); Perry and Steven McCain and Cameron Cromwell (Sara); 11grandchildren; a nephew and 2 nieces and their children.
At Texas A&M Bill endowed a residency at the Small Animal Hospital to honor his beloved Labrador, Jetty, and the William D. McCain Jr. Chair in Petroleum Engineering. In lieu of floral tributes, you may wish to send a memorial:
Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station TX 77840 to benefit the Jetty CH Dewberries Argonaut Atalanta RA SH Residency. Designate the Jetty Argonaut Residency Spendable and indicate 05-58536 in memo line of check.
Bill had mantle cell lymphoma, a rare, incurable disease.
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O.Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 Phone 888-557-7177.
A Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, September 27th at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station. The Funeral Service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, September 28th at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 10 am on Monday, September 30th at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 27, 2019