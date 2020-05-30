William Donald "Billy" McCoy
1975 - 2020
William "Billy" Donald McCoy

Brandon/Eupora - William "Billy" Donald McCoy, Jr. age 45, of Brandon/Eupora passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Graveside services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:15pm at Brandon Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd Steverson officiating. Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon from 10:00am until 12:00pm.

Billy is survived by his mother, Jannette G. McCoy; father, Don McCoy, Sr.; grandmother, Betty Godby; children; Sarah Elizabeth McCoy, Allison Claire McCoy, and Jenna Kate McCoy; sister, Melissa McCoy, other relatives and friends. His grandfather Donald Godby preceded him in death. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
JUN
1
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Brandon Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
