William "Billy" Donald McCoyBrandon/Eupora - William "Billy" Donald McCoy, Jr. age 45, of Brandon/Eupora passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.Graveside services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:15pm at Brandon Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd Steverson officiating. Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon from 10:00am until 12:00pm.Billy is survived by his mother, Jannette G. McCoy; father, Don McCoy, Sr.; grandmother, Betty Godby; children; Sarah Elizabeth McCoy, Allison Claire McCoy, and Jenna Kate McCoy; sister, Melissa McCoy, other relatives and friends. His grandfather Donald Godby preceded him in death. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com