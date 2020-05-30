William "Billy" Donald McCoy
Brandon/Eupora - William "Billy" Donald McCoy, Jr. age 45, of Brandon/Eupora passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:15pm at Brandon Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd Steverson officiating. Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon from 10:00am until 12:00pm.
Billy is survived by his mother, Jannette G. McCoy; father, Don McCoy, Sr.; grandmother, Betty Godby; children; Sarah Elizabeth McCoy, Allison Claire McCoy, and Jenna Kate McCoy; sister, Melissa McCoy, other relatives and friends. His grandfather Donald Godby preceded him in death. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Brandon/Eupora - William "Billy" Donald McCoy, Jr. age 45, of Brandon/Eupora passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:15pm at Brandon Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd Steverson officiating. Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon from 10:00am until 12:00pm.
Billy is survived by his mother, Jannette G. McCoy; father, Don McCoy, Sr.; grandmother, Betty Godby; children; Sarah Elizabeth McCoy, Allison Claire McCoy, and Jenna Kate McCoy; sister, Melissa McCoy, other relatives and friends. His grandfather Donald Godby preceded him in death. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 30 to May 31, 2020.