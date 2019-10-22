|
William E. Ready Sr.
William E. Ready Sr., a good and faithful servant was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on the morning of Sunday, October 20, 2019. His 86 years on this earth were filled with imperfectly executed, but whole hearted service to others.
His life's endeavor was the dogged pursuit of justice; and equality for all mankind as a Civil Rights Attorney and advocate for the mentally disabled. He freely and purposefully gave of himself to all of God's children and leaves a distinguished and incomparable legacy.
His services were held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12:00 pm.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ready, Bill Ready Jr.(Ginger),George Ready ( Mandy),Christy Thrasher, Lisa Cramblitt (Joey), 12 grandchildren and 7 great- grand children. He was preceded in death by Donovan and Mary Ready, Don Ready Jr., Mary Francis Ready, Julia B. Ready, and Dean Ready Harris.
Family and friends may sign the online memorial or leave a personal note at www.jamesfwebb.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019