1928 - 2020
Clinton - William E. "Mr. Bill" Selkirk passed away March 15, 2020 at age 91. He was the son of Hattie Doss Selkirk from West Virginia and William Selkirk from Scotland. He was a U. S. Marine Corps Veteran.

He leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Sylvia McMinn Selkirk. Also, their son Cole Selkirk and his wife Candace Hughes Selkirk. He also leaves a daughter Brenda Selkirk Edmonson and husband Darrell Edmonson, and grandson Drew Baker. He leaves his precious granddaughter Rachel Selkirk Troxler and her husband Bryce Troxler.

He loved his family, golf, and martinis, not necessarily in that order.

There will be no service or visitation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
