William Ellis "Bill" Gamble
1945 - 2020
Jackson - William Ellis "Bill" Gamble, age 75, died November 30, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi.

He was born in Memphis, TN, to Ellis and Emma Joe White Gamble.

He spent his teen years in Ocean Springs, MS, and remained in touch with his Ocean Springs High School classmates.

He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at Millsaps College and was an active alumnus of both.

After serving in the Army, including a tour in Viet Nam, he returned to Jackson and began a career in real estate sales, property appraisal, and property management. In 1981, he opened Gamble Real Estate and was in business until his death.

He served as President of the Mississippi Commercial Association of Realtors in 2011 and the Multiple Listing Service of Jackson in 1995. He was selected Commercial Realtor of the Year in 2011. Community involvement included the YMCA, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, Community Animal Rescue and Adoption (C.A.R.A), Mississippi Ski Club charter member, and Mississippi Track Club.

He leaves his sister Peggy Gamble of DeLand, FL, his beloved cats, cousins, and numerous friends.

Any memorials may be sent to C.A.R.A., 960 Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS, 39209 or to the charity of your choice.

Because of Covid-19 concerns, and memorial will be held later.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
