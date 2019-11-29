Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
William Eric Wadford


1979 - 2019
William Eric Wadford Obituary
William Eric Wadford

Canton - William Eric Wadford, 40, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Canton Cemetery.

Survivors include: mother, Brenda Beale; father, Eddie C. Wadford; son, Kyle Wadford; daughter, Aniston Wadford; brothers, Jay Wadford and Eddie Charles Wadford, Jr.; and grandmother, Lois Wadford.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
