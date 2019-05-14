Services
Madison - William "Bill" Souheaver went to his heavenly father and home, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill was born and raised in Greene County Arkansas and married Sue Souheaver 67 years ago. They moved to Canton, MS and raised four children (Judy (Wayne Irvin), Larry, Chuck (Elizabeth), and Guy (Jennifer). Their grandchildren are Chasidy (Seth Thomas), Pam (deceased), Grayson and Nathan, Cara, Kaila, and Piper. Great-grandchildren are Kayla Renfrow, Lee and Dillon Coker, Ivy and Garrett Brock. And great-great-grandchild Dean Coker. A celebration of his life will be held later.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 14, 2019
