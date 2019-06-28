Services
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
7717 Old Canton Rd
Madison, MS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
7717 Old Canton Rd
Madison, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McNeese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Felton McNeese Sr.


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Felton McNeese Sr. Obituary
William Felton McNeese Sr.

Madison - Bill was a man with eternal boyhood wonder. He loved asking questions, gaining understanding, and mastering his interests. Woodworking, charcuterie, Italian cuisine, history, theology, and science were all within his domain. Never meeting a stranger, Bill possessed and imparted the gifts of conversation, cheesy wit, and a love of family. The most important gift Bill gave to those who knew him was his deep faith in the Blood of Jesus. He would be the first to tell you that though his sins were many, he was loved by a big God, whose mercy is more. Bill served as an Elder and Clerk of the Session at First Presbyterian Church in Madison. He could always be counted on for thoughtfully choosing Sunday school curriculums, making hospital visits, and attending funerals. As a man who valued tradition and formalities, he enjoyed a good reason to get dressed up. Bill treasured his connection to his immediate and extended family. A favorite past-time was strolling through small town cemeteries, telling the stories of departed loved ones and who was related to whom. He was truly a gift to those who knew him. He was a genuinely kind man. A loving husband. A gentle father who loved his children very deeply and was always proud. His presence on Earth will be missed. His reunion in Heaven, grand.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents Agnes and Felton Worthey, Henry B. McNeese, Sr., and Georgia Bell McNeese. He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years, Julie. Three children who truly love their Daddy, Anna (Jeff), Emily (David), and Will (Anna). Six grandchildren Caroline and Luke Price, Ellie Harbarger, Xander, Ezra, and Juniper McNeese. His parents, Jean Ella and Henry McNeese. Four siblings, Hank McNeese, Gaye (Ronnie) Graham, Walt (Charlotte) McNeese, and Chris (Brenda) McNeese. Two nephews, Taylor and Hayden McNeese. Three nieces, Stephanie Strawbridge, Sarah Strawbridge, and Melody McNeese. Loving aunt, Becky "Boo" (Jesse) Leverette. Cousins, Laura Leverette and Jay (Jessica) Leverette. Along with a host of other dear friends and family members.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation will be Saturday, June 29th, from 5 pm to 7 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Madison. A brief visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th, at 2 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3 pm, also at First Presbyterian Church of Madison.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now