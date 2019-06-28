|
|
William Felton McNeese Sr.
Madison - Bill was a man with eternal boyhood wonder. He loved asking questions, gaining understanding, and mastering his interests. Woodworking, charcuterie, Italian cuisine, history, theology, and science were all within his domain. Never meeting a stranger, Bill possessed and imparted the gifts of conversation, cheesy wit, and a love of family. The most important gift Bill gave to those who knew him was his deep faith in the Blood of Jesus. He would be the first to tell you that though his sins were many, he was loved by a big God, whose mercy is more. Bill served as an Elder and Clerk of the Session at First Presbyterian Church in Madison. He could always be counted on for thoughtfully choosing Sunday school curriculums, making hospital visits, and attending funerals. As a man who valued tradition and formalities, he enjoyed a good reason to get dressed up. Bill treasured his connection to his immediate and extended family. A favorite past-time was strolling through small town cemeteries, telling the stories of departed loved ones and who was related to whom. He was truly a gift to those who knew him. He was a genuinely kind man. A loving husband. A gentle father who loved his children very deeply and was always proud. His presence on Earth will be missed. His reunion in Heaven, grand.
He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents Agnes and Felton Worthey, Henry B. McNeese, Sr., and Georgia Bell McNeese. He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years, Julie. Three children who truly love their Daddy, Anna (Jeff), Emily (David), and Will (Anna). Six grandchildren Caroline and Luke Price, Ellie Harbarger, Xander, Ezra, and Juniper McNeese. His parents, Jean Ella and Henry McNeese. Four siblings, Hank McNeese, Gaye (Ronnie) Graham, Walt (Charlotte) McNeese, and Chris (Brenda) McNeese. Two nephews, Taylor and Hayden McNeese. Three nieces, Stephanie Strawbridge, Sarah Strawbridge, and Melody McNeese. Loving aunt, Becky "Boo" (Jesse) Leverette. Cousins, Laura Leverette and Jay (Jessica) Leverette. Along with a host of other dear friends and family members.
Arrangements are as follows:
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29th, from 5 pm to 7 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Madison. A brief visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th, at 2 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3 pm, also at First Presbyterian Church of Madison.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 28 to June 29, 2019