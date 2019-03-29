|
William Greg Parker
Jackson - William Greg Parker, a resident of Jackson, MS, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was born May 23, 1980 in Jackson, MS and was 38 years of age. He is survived by his mother, Diane Parker; father, John Mack Parker; sister, Christie Parker; brother, John Parker and wife, Jackie, and their daughter, Brooke; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Alma Adams and John and Vashti Parker; niece, Amber Parker. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10 a.m. until religious services at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019