William Helms Humbarger



Indianola - William Helms Humbarger, 70, of Indianola, MS died the morning of Sunday, June 21st after a long battle with kidney disease at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.



Bill was born on March 23, 1950. He was the only child of Bill and Evelyn Humbarger. Bill grew up in Arkansas and graduated high school in Mobile, Alabama, where he played golf on the high school golf team. After college, Bill came to Greenwood, MS to live with extended family. He began working at Gibson's retail store. Soon after, Mr. Henson hired him to work in sales at Standard Life. A few months later, Bill began a career at New York Life Insurance Company. Bill was a consistent Chairman's Council agent, was honored as a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table, and even qualified for the Chairman's Cabinet, where he finished 9th in the nation in total sales. He was a member of the Nautilus Group in Dallas, Texas, eventually retiring with over 40 years in life insurance and financial management.



Bill loved all sports but particularly baseball and golf. He was an avid baseball memorabilia collector, and particularly loved the Atlanta Braves. He coached many years of Little League Baseball and served as Baseball Commissioner.



Bill was trusted for his guidance by all of his colleagues. Even outside of his professional settings, Bill was asked to be a board member for various organizations such as Indianola Academy, Reformed University Ministries, and Consulting Services Foundation. He was also a member of Rotary International.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Evelyn Humbarger. Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Georgia Smith Humbarger; One daughter, Kim Humbarger Pillow and her husband, Stephen Pillow of Greenwood, Two sons, Brad Humbarger and his wife Colin Humbarger of Indianola, and Tom Humbarger of Greenwood. 3 grandchildren Mary Dudley Pillow, Baylor Pillow, and Helms Humbarger. 3 bonus grandchildren: Loftin Gary, Ameila Cate Gary, and Matthew Gary. His mother in law, Mrs. Eloise Smith. Three sister-in-laws, Cretia Suskin, Jill Carson and Bekki Little as well as her husband, Rod Little. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Rev. Duncan Hoopes and James "Bebo" Elkin will officiate the service. Pallbearers are Elton Britt, Blake Carson, Rod Little, Brennan Monty, John Wood Reed,



Baylor Pillow, Watson Pillow and Greg Suskin. Honorary Pallbearers are his Greenwood Country Club golfing group. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church, in Indianola, MS. The funeral will begin 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Indianola City Cemetery. Friends and Family are invited to the family home after the services. Burton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Indianola, MS.



The family would like to express their gratitude to his team of doctors, the staff at Baptist Hospital, Sta-Home Health, and Lean On Me Home Health of Indianola.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store