William Hicks, Sr.
Byram - William (Billy) Gerald Hicks, Sr., 81 of Byram, passed away on December 29th, 2019. Billy was born in Mathiston, MS. on April 3rd, 1938.
Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Minta Mell Wafford, father, James Tildon Hicks and stepson, Eddie Gaddis.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marilyn Hicks of Byram, four children, William Gerald Hicks, Jr. (Denise), James Scott Hicks (Lacey), John Wilton Hicks (Cindy), Pamela Hicks McClain (Bryan) and two stepchildren, Dale (Bo) Gaddis (Kim) and Lynn Gaddis Strange (Bob), two sisters, Shirley Ann Dyess (Glade) and Jimmie Sue Stringer (Jim), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Billy was owner and operator of Southern Auto Supply for many years in South Jackson and enjoyed a productive association with his loyal customers and friends. He was an avid water skier in his younger years and enjoyed his time teaching many to water ski on Lake Ridgelea. He had a love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. Billy was also a Veteran of the Air Force serving most of his time in Argentina. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church in Crystal Springs MS.
Many will remember Billy from his humorous wit and outgoing personality.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 10th, 11:00 am at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Rd, Crystal Springs MS. Graveside service to follow in Terry, MS. All family and friends welcome.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020