|
|
William Howard
Ocean Springs - William "Bill" E. Howard, 68, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away January 10, 2020. Bill was born at Fort Bragg, NC but moved to Mississippi at age 19. After his 2005 retirement from Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality he moved to Ocean Springs in 2007.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kathleen Holden Howard of Fayetteville, NC and Jack R. Howard of Jackson, MS (hailed from Harlan, KY). Bill loved talking about his childhood and growing up an Army brat. One of his favorite stories was about meeting Elvis Presley when his dad was stationed in Germany. Bill was a flower child of the 60s; it was simply who he was. He lived on "island time" and peace, love and harmony was his mantra.
Bill is survived by his wife Milady, stepson Joseph Schier, daughter-in-law Jessica and two grandsons Sergio and Jesse. Additional survivors include sisters Gail Howard White of Jackson, MS, and JoAnn Howard Hamilton, brother-in-law Kevin Hamilton and nephew Devin Wellborn of Brandon, MS.
Anyone who knew Bill knows what an animal lover he was and he considered it his responsibility to defend and advocate for animals in need. He took that responsibility seriously and followed through every time. He loved and cherished all animals but dogs were king. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tired Dog Rescue of Gulfport, MS or any other rescue of your choosing.
Bill requested that a funeral service not be held but said to tell his friends that he would see them on the other side. Will Rogers said, "If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went." Well, that's where Bill's gentle soul is now; he's in people heaven along with his beloved mother and Dottie or he's in dog heaven with Dottie and so many other former best friends. He asked that we not mourn his passing but celebrate his life by remembering good times and helping those in need. We, his wife and son, choose to remember his unflappable love, fierce loyalty, unwavering devotion, constant protection and his, what we like to call, "billisms". If you knew him, pour one out for Bill tonight.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020