William Jacob "Bill" Harrell
Oxford - William Jacob Harrell, affectionately known as "Bill" or "Jitters", passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 72. A visitation to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford, MS. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:30 pm. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Arlington Cemetery in Hernando, MS.
Bill was born in Memphis, TN on March 29, 1947 to the late Albert Griffin Harrell and Louise Ross Holmes Harrell. Growing up in Memphis, one of his favorite pastimes was his frequent visits to see relatives in nearby Arlington, TN. He graduated high school from Overton High School in Memphis and completed his undergraduate and law school studies at his beloved University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in Oxford. While at Ole Miss, Bill was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity which provided a large and loving presence throughout his life. Bill's career was spent in many fields including banking, law, and consulting. Bill was an avid Ole Miss and Chicago Cub fan. He found enjoyment throughout the years coaching and watching his son and grandchildren playing sports. He was able to finish his days in the town he loved, Oxford, and attended Pinelake Church. His advice and play by play breakdown of Ole Miss games will be missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Griffin Holmes Harrell and survived by his brother, Dan Harrell, of Baltimore, MD . He is survived by his only child and son, Marshall Cody Harrell, Cody's wife, Blair, and his grandchildren, Jack, Griffin, and Baylor Harrell of Hernando, MS.
Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Pinelake Church of Oxford, 404 Enterprise Drive, Suite I, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019