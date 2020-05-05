William James Megginson III
Hazlehurst - William James Megginson III passed from this life on April 29, 2020, after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's. Son of Captain William Megginson and Ina Smith Megginson, Jim was born in Clemson, South Carolina, on September 30, 1943.
From an early age he was an academic 'stand out', first attending Mississippi College where he excelled and served as college newspaper editor. He went on to receive his M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and spent the rest of his professional life as a college professor.
Jim was a consummate historian, having focused substantial attention on local and African American history in his birth state, South Carolina. Bolstered by his exhaustive research, he shared his knowledge through teaching, lecturing and writing. This culminated with the 2006 publication of his book, African American Life in South Carolina's Upper Piedmont, 1780-1900. He often expressed feeling fortunate to have witnessed a speech by Martin Luther King and to have Bill Clinton guest lecture in his classroom.
Jim was a loyal and devoted friend and maintained close friendships through the decades. He looked forward to traveling around the country to visit friends and absorb the culture each city on his journey had to offer. His extensive travels abroad to China were a lifelong inspiration and influence.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by loving friends and family.
Special thanks to Morris Phillip and the staff of Brookdale Memory Care Unit (Clinton, MS) for the kindness and care that notably enhanced his later years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mississippi College, Office of Advancement, Box 4005, Clinton, MS or The Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive / Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Old Stone Church Cemetery in Clemson at a future date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 5 to May 10, 2020.