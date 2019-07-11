William Johnson Witt, III.



Jackson - William Johnson Witt III, (Bill), 76, of Jackson died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in New Orleans on November 15, 1942, to Dr. William Johnson Witt and Lois Wellborn Witt, Bill spent his childhood in Jackson, attending Boyd Elementary, Bailey Junior High, and Murrah High School. He entered the University of Mississippi in 1960 where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and graduated from Millsaps College with a B.S. degree in chemistry. He earned an M.B.A .degree from Southern Methodist University.



Bill worked for Sherwin Williams in Dallas and in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was vice president of sales. He later enjoyed a successful career as an independent business owner. Bill and his wife, the former Marilyn Stewart, active members of First Presbyterian Church, enjoyed traveling, theatre and arts. He was an avid lover of all music, especially jazz. His membership in the Jackson Club gave him much joy through this fellowship. A talented musician, Bill was known as a kind, caring, Godly Southern Gentleman by his many friends.



He was proud of his membership in The Order of The First Families of Mississippi. He enjoyed his time spent at St. Dominic's Hospital where he served as an ambassador for the hospital's volunteer services for many years as an encourager and educator for diabetics. A Type 1 diabetic since the age of 12, he was recently saluted by the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi with the Mildred Brown Diabetes Victory Award for Living Well with Diabetes for 63 years.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn; a daughter, Caroline Wellborn Witt of Dallas, Texas; a son, Stewart Johnson Witt (Amy) of Brandon; and three grandchildren, Olivia Grace, Abigail Elizabeth and Eli Johnson Witt; and a brother, Charles Wellborn Witt (Lynn) of Jackson, and many close friends.



Services will be Saturday, July 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 12:30 p.m. Published in Clarion Ledger from July 11 to July 12, 2019