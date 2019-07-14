|
|
William (Bill) Jones, Jr.
Ridgeland - William (Bill) Jones, Jr., born on November 6, 1944, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Ridgeland, MS. Mr. Jones graduated from Jackson State College, Atlanta University, and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a realtor in the Jackson area, and also taught and worked in the library at Jackson State University for over 20 years.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Tuesday, July 16th, at 12:00 noon,
at Anderson United Methodist Church, 5206 Hanging Moss Road. Visitation will take place on Monday from 12-7 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 14, 2019