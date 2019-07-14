Services
Peoples Funeral Home Inc
886 N Farish St
Jackson, MS 39202
(601) 969-3040
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home Inc
886 N Farish St
Jackson, MS 39202
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt Wade Baptist Church
3752 Dry Grove Road
Terry, MS
William (Bill) Jones Jr.


1944 - 2019
William (Bill) Jones Jr. Obituary
William (Bill) Jones, Jr.

Ridgeland - William (Bill) Jones, Jr., born on November 6, 1944, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Ridgeland, MS. Mr. Jones graduated from Jackson State College, Atlanta University, and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a realtor in the Jackson area, and also taught and worked in the library at Jackson State University for over 20 years.

A Celebration of his Life will be held Tuesday, July 16th, at 12:00 noon,

at Anderson United Methodist Church, 5206 Hanging Moss Road. Visitation will take place on Monday from 12-7 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 14, 2019
