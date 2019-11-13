|
|
William Joseph "Billy" McCoy
Booneville - Funeral services for former Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representative, William Joseph "Billy" McCoy will be held at 2 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Gaston Baptist Church (with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-8PM today (Thurs) and from 10 am-service time on Friday, all at the Church. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Baptist Church Building Fund, 1908 Gaston Road, Booneville, MS. 38829. Friends are asked to send via e mail letters of memory to [email protected] Holland Funeral Directors (840 5000) in Tupelo is handling arrangements. The service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hollandfuneraldirectors for those who may not be able to attend.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019