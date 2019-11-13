Services
Holland Funeral Directors
5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd
Tupelo, MS 38801
(662) 840-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph "Billy" McCoy


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph "Billy" McCoy Obituary
William Joseph "Billy" McCoy

Booneville - Funeral services for former Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representative, William Joseph "Billy" McCoy will be held at 2 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Gaston Baptist Church (with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-8PM today (Thurs) and from 10 am-service time on Friday, all at the Church. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Baptist Church Building Fund, 1908 Gaston Road, Booneville, MS. 38829. Friends are asked to send via e mail letters of memory to [email protected] Holland Funeral Directors (840 5000) in Tupelo is handling arrangements. The service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hollandfuneraldirectors for those who may not be able to attend.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -