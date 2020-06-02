William Joseph Qualls
Madison - William Joseph Qualls better known as "Big Daddy" or just plain "Bill" was born on May 3, 1967 at Mercy Hospital in Vicksburg Mississippi to Howard Nelton Qualls and Carolyn Revelle Qualls.
Bill grew up in Meridian, Mississippi and moved to the Reservoir where he attended Northwest Rankin High School and graduated in 1985. He attended Mississippi State University and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
He married the one and only love of his life Judy Dyson Qualls better known by everyone as "Judy Babe" in 1992 and has 2 beautiful daughters, Kristen Ashley Qualls or simply "Rudy" (22), and Katie Elizabeth Qualls aka "Red" (17). He was a food broker for over 25 years serving the Southeast and ended his career with Affinity Group Paramount where was most closely associated with the Merchants Company.
Bill is also survived by his Father Howard Nelton Qualls and his mother, Carolyn Revelle Qualls, his brother Derek Stephen Qualls, Sister-in-law, Kelly Powell Qualls, and niece, Cassady Qualls, nephew Jackson Qualls, in-laws, Yvonne and Thomas Dyson, sister-in-law Dana and brother in-law Ross Campbell and their children Clark and Andrew and countless friends.
Bill Qualls was unconditionally loved by so many. His love of laughter and joy made him the most memorable person at any event. He had a way of connecting with people that could never be matched. It was almost as if he had his own gravitational pull and pulled in every ounce of fun around him. People would gravitate towards him and that's how he liked it. He was self- proclaimed "Big Daddy" after all. To the core that was who Bill was, the Life of the Party and everyone knew it. But even when the fun stopped for just a little while, he understood how people worked and made it a point to help whoever he could. He had a heart of gold and cared so deeply about his friends and above all his family.
Bill loved to spend time with the people he loved more than anything in the world. He was an avid boater on his famed boat The Big Daddy. Many of his favorite moments were spent watching the sun go down on his boat with his family. It is only right that his last night was spent listening to Alabama and "taking the long way home."
Even if you never met Bill you probably know someone that had, he impacted countless lives in his full and happy life just by being who he was, and he will never be forgotten by those who love him.
Bill was of a very unique breed and there truly is no one like the man that he was, and he would tell you himself he was a Winner and always will be.
Bill will be terribly missed by all who met and knew him, especially those who were lucky enough to call him husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
God Bless you Bill Qualls you did it your way and above all you are loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials/ donations may be sent to the following: The American Heart Association, The Mustard Seed, and Special Olympics of Mississippi. Thank you for your love and support.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland followed by interment at Parkway Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.