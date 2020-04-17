|
William "Bill" K. Barber, Jr.
Raymond - William "Bill" Barber, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Jackson, MS on July 6, 1948. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish at the Reservoir for crappie. He was past president of Sojourner's Hunting Club in Crystal Springs and current president of B&G Hunting Club in Raymond. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William K Barber, Sr. and Carolyn Marie Barber, and sister, Frances Lovell.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gayle Barber; children, Darin Matherne (Monique), Michele Swedenburg (Mark), Lisa Barber, Kelley Steverson; sister, Betty Barber; grandchildren, Dexter Parten (Sarah), Brittney Parten, Tyler Crapps (Paige), Trey Steverson (Danielle), Harley Acy, Ashlyn Matherne and Derek Matherne; great-grandchildren, Weston Parten, Olivia Parten, Finley Crapps and Isabella Steverson to make her arrival soon. He is also survived by his beloved dachshund, Worm, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and close friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020