Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. "Bill" Barber Jr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William K. "Bill" Barber Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" K. Barber, Jr.

Raymond - William "Bill" Barber, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Jackson, MS on July 6, 1948. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish at the Reservoir for crappie. He was past president of Sojourner's Hunting Club in Crystal Springs and current president of B&G Hunting Club in Raymond. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William K Barber, Sr. and Carolyn Marie Barber, and sister, Frances Lovell.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gayle Barber; children, Darin Matherne (Monique), Michele Swedenburg (Mark), Lisa Barber, Kelley Steverson; sister, Betty Barber; grandchildren, Dexter Parten (Sarah), Brittney Parten, Tyler Crapps (Paige), Trey Steverson (Danielle), Harley Acy, Ashlyn Matherne and Derek Matherne; great-grandchildren, Weston Parten, Olivia Parten, Finley Crapps and Isabella Steverson to make her arrival soon. He is also survived by his beloved dachshund, Worm, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and close friends.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -